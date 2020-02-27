Laredo, Texas– Zapata county officials have denied the ‘Rights of Entry’ to border patrol for environmental studies for the construction of the border wall, but — landowners know the fight’s not over.

Melissa Cigarroa has a ranch located near the Webb and Zapata county line. She received a letter requesting permission to do environmental studies for the construction of the border wall…Cigarroa says she agrees with Zapata county’s decision to deny this access.

“We are really happy. I will tell you our group went down to speak to them and shared our concerns about the environmental destruction and unnecessary waste of money to build this very hateful and intrusive wall”

So far, the city of Laredo has also denied the rights of entry. Webb county commissioners have been the only entity to allow border patrol to move forward. This is Cigarroa’s land. She says the border wall will affect the environment — adding that the government should invest in technology and more agents to keep the border safe.

“It’s going to cause environmental destruction in the fact that the land, all the land will fall into the river, it will cause sedimentation it will pollute our river and we have to worry about construction debris”

Landowners know the discussion to gain access will continue. That is why they are taking all the necessary measures to protect their rights.

“We asked the GAO, the government accountability office to come into Laredo yesterday and to the valley, so they can look at the rights of private property owners so when the president doesn’t violate the rights of private property owners”

We requested a statement from Laredo border patrol but have not heard from them yet. The federal agency is meeting with Laredo college to discuss the rights of entry on their premises.

