Brownsville authorities need your help locating two persons of interest in a theft case.

The incident happened on April 12 at a business located on the 300 block of Morrison Road.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these women to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.