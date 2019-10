The mother accused of putting the body of her daughter in a bucket of acid will appear in court next month.

Monica Dominguez had a plea hearing this morning but her attorney requested more time. The hearing will now take place next month.

Dominguez alleges her daughter drowned while taking a bath. Out of fear of being blamed for her death, Dominguez placed her daughter’s body inside a five-gallon container of acid. She remains at the Webb County jail.