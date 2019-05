Brownsville, Texas — A person of interest is wanted in connection to a theft that took place at an establishment located on the 4400 block of U.S. Highway 77.

The woman was last seen leaving the business in a black Volkswagen Jetta.

Have you seen this person?

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the suspect, call (956) 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.