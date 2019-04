Brownsville — Authorities need your help to identify this person of interest.

The person on your screen is wanted for questioning in the March 18 theft of a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

If you recognize this individual or have any information that can lead police to her, contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.