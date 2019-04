The Webb County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a suspect.



Jasmine Rojas is wanted for charges of assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest. The incident was reported at the 8000 block of Bob Bullock Loop. Rojas is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 136 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 523-4408.