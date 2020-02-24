A woman is recovering tonight after allegedly being hit by a vehicle over the weekend

The incident took place behind the McAllen miller airport in an area known locally as the mud-pit.

In this video that has been circulating social media, you can see several people trying to stop an orange car from leaving the scene after allegedly hitting a young woman. Mcallen police department confirmed the victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital. One suspect has been arrested.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

