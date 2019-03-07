Brownsville authorities have released new information on an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Clara Bennet Drive on March 1. According to police, 24-year-old Chantal Gasca pointed a gun at officers while also holding a knife. She was given several instructions to put them both down but refused. Officers then fired their weapons. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, pending criminal charges.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave as part of protocol. The investigation is being handled by the Texas Rangers.