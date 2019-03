An act of jealousy leads to a man getting stabbed.



According to police, Selena Lizette Aguilar didn’t believe her partner was at a basketball game. When he arrived home, the couple got into an argument. Aguilar grabbed a knife wounding the victim in the neck, the victim then bit her so she could drop the weapon. As he left the scene, Aguilar stabbed the victim in the back.

She remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail.