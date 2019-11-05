Laredo, Texas — Selene Sarai Hierro Noe is facing charges of striking an unattended vehicle and striking a fixture.

The incident was reported early Monday when police arrived at north meadow avenue for a traffic call. Upon arriving, they saw a vehicle that had sustained heavy damage. Police traced the damage trail back to the 1800 block of Frost street where they found a blue vehicle and a fence had damaged.

The owner of the vehicle reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly shows Noe colliding into the vehicle and the fence, later impacting a mailbox and fleeing the scene.