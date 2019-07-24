The incident was reported close to midnight after Laredo police responded to a call of an intoxicated driver who had collided into a vehicle.

When police arrived at the 2400 block of napoleon street. They found 37-year-old Edna Navarrete. She was exiting her vehicle with a child in her arm.

“The officers noticed when they engaged with the driver that she had signs of intoxication according to the report. She had red eyes, slurred speech and you could smell the element of alcohol on her breath.”

Navarette had her five-year-old twin daughters with her. Relatives took custody of the children. The mother is facing charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and abandon endangerment of a child with imminent danger of bodily injury.

“Nobody was injured as a result of this accident we were very lucky but we are reminding the community that if they are going to consume any alcoholic beverages to get away home without getting behind the wheel, get a ridesharing service, get a taxi call a relative but whatever you do don’t get behind the wheel.”



This message comes after Laredo police arrested 16 people for driving under the influence during the week of June 24th and July 7th.

Navarrete remains behind bars without a bond at the Webb County jail.