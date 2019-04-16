A woman is behind bars after she allegedly beat her common-law husband for feeling sick.



The incident was reported at the 1300 block of Farragut Street. At the scene, the victim approached a bike patrol officer and stated his common-law wife identified as Lucia Garcia Cornejo had assaulted him for not going to work because he was feeling sick.



“The victim stated that Cornejo got upset during this argument and grabbed a pole and assaulted him with it.”