Laredo, Texas– A woman is arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

It happened at the 6400 block of Crescent loop. At the scene, officers found a 31-year old Giovanna Ramirez Colunga.

She was belligerent and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Police say that she was using profane language directed towards the officers and was upset after being removed from the light club after acting aggressively. The officers attempted to calm the suspect down and help her get on the vehicle that was waiting for her but she allegedly refused.

Colunga was cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Webb County jail on a $3,000 bond.