A woman is behind bars after an argument with her common-law husband escalated.



Authorities responded to an assault call after Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez reported her common-law husband attempted to strangle her. While interrogating the spouse, he said they were at the movies when Ramirez asked him if she was pretty. When the victim did not reply because he didn’t hear her, Ramirez became agitated.

When they both left the theatre, Ramirez began hitting him several times throughout the drive home. As the victim approached the 6400 block of Casa Del S ol , a witness saw Ramirez hitting the victim and alerted authorities.

She is now facing charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.

