Laredo– The woman accused of disposing of her daughter’s remains is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Monica Yvonne Dominguez was given the maximum punishment for violating her probation in a 2016 case.

On February 2019, while she was supposed to be on probation, Dominguez was charged with tampering or fabricating with physical evidence, namely a human corpse, abuse of a corpse without legal authority and endangering a child by criminal negligence.

Dominguez and her husband allegedly placed their daughter Rebecka’s body in a bucket filled with acid. During a motion to revoke hearing, officials presented evidence that showed Dominguez’s continuous abuse and neglect towards her children.

The investigation is ongoing regarding the child’s remains.