In Weslaco, authorities are warning the public about a scam affecting the community.

According to police, a person has been identifying themselves as a representative of the fire department, trying to sell security and fire alarm services. Officials advise the public that they do not go door to door to offer these types of services and all personnel should be in uniform. If someone goes to your house and offers a service claiming to be from the fire department, you are asked to report them to (956) 968-8591.