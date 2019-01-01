Weslaco Police Search For Aggravated Robbery Suspect

In Weslaco, authorities are offering a reward to those who can identify a suspect.

On Monday, police were called to a convenience store located on 1540 East Highway 83 in regards to an aggravated robbery. Authorities say a man entered the store and demanded money with a weapon in his hand. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a white four-door vehicle, wearing glasses, a gray hoodie, black jacket, white shorts and white socks. If you recognize him, call (956) 968-8477.