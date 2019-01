Weslaco Police On The Search For 26-Year-Old Suspect

The Weslaco Police Department asks the community’s help to find a person.

26-year-old Inosente Barrera is wanted for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material. Barrera is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. His last known address is 429 El Jay in Alamo. If you see or recognize him you are asked to call (956) 9688477.