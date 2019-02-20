In Weslaco, officials respond to a call of service after an infant with injuries is taken to the hospital.

The incident happened around 2 pm at an apartment complex located on the 1800 block of North Texas Blvd.

Fox News cameras were rolling when the scene was still active. Investigators with the Weslaco Criminal Investigations Division were secluding the scene.

“At this point, all I can confirm right now is that we responded to the hospital regarding an infant with some injuries. Currently, our Criminal Investigation Division is conducting a search around the apartment here.”

Public information officer Eric Hernandez says the condition of the infant is unknown at this time.

“As soon as we have more information, we will be able to provide further details and what exactly occurred.”

We spoke to nearby residents who say this is the first time they have seen police activity in that neighborhood.

“I still feel safe here. Nothing has changed, I don’t know what happened but it seems serious.” “Since I’ve lived here, nothing has ever happened like that. That I know of, it’s the first time so I don’t know what to say about that, it’s scary in a way.”