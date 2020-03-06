Weslaco Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help In Identifying Persons Of Interest

Weslaco, Texas– Authorities are on the lookout for these persons of interest. They’re wanted in connection to a theft at a business located on the 1300 block of North Texas Boulevard

The man in the red hat allegedly hid a 32-inch tv and other electronic devices into a child’s wagon box. He was accompanied by a woman in a pink blouse and a man in a wheelchair. They were seen leaving in a maroon Toyota Sienna with Washington plates…

If you recognize these individuals you are asked to call anonymously to the Weslaco Crimestoppers hotline at 956-968-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

