Webb county– A new law enforcement agent was presented to the community.

Gala a german shepherd short hair was made part of the Webb County sheriff’s office. Gala duties will include helping officers detect explosives and will also take part in certain assignments.

“Very very smart as he’s an explosives [sniffing] dog and she’s going to do good for Webb county.”

Gala is expected to get her paws on the job in just a few days.