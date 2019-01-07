Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For 27-Year-Old

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

27-year-old Jose Angel Vega is wanted for aggravated robbery, theft of property and burglary of a building. Vega has black hair, brown eyes, weighs about 147 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. His last known address is the 3200 block of Kathryn Loop.

“He has a previous record back in January 2017. Attempts to enter a residence at 4500 block of Brazo Street in Laredo, Texas. Very similar incidents and very similar charges.”

If you have any information regarding Vega’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408. All calls will remain anonymous.