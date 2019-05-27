Since December 2018, six immigrant children have died while in custody of Customs and Border Protection.

This afternoon, multiple local non-profit organizations along with community members got together to pray for their families.

“We pray for the families. For them to feel with more faith and hope and hopefully, we never have another person pass away in the detention center.”

Today, they honored 16-year-old Carlos Hernandez from Guatemala, who died in a border patrol facility on May 20, 16-year-old Juan De León Gutierrez,

8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonso, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, 2-year-old Wilmer Josue Ramirez Vasquez and a 2-year-old boy who hasn’t been identified.

“It’s evident that detention centers are not necessarily the best option for the children and the families to be in. We must find other ways other options that don’t keep children under those circumstances because it’s hard to take care of them in that setting.”

Sister Norma Pimentel tells Fox News many of these families that are seeking asylum have traveled for days and have been exposed to different things along the way. She believes keeping them in detention centers isn’t good for their health.

“It’s best that we find alternatives to detention for these families who are looking for protection and safety and I think our country can provide that through a case management program where all of us can work together to make that happen.”

A community member who has been a part of Arise since she was a kid, gave us her thoughts on dentition facilities

“I don’t think anyone should be in a detention center simply because we call them detention centers but they are more like jails and these children are just trying to search for a better life and a better opportunity.”

Members of these organizations say they will continue to pray for the safety of the immigrant children.