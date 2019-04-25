McAllen – A veteran who was injured in an explosion while in Iraq has been given a brand new mortgage-free home by “Operation Finally Home”.

Marine Corporal Miguel Angel Simental along with his wife and three daughters was surprised to learn he had been selected for a custom, mortgage-free home in the Las Villas Del Rio at the Groves Subdivision.

Simental was the finalist of 30 applicants from the non-profit organization which has built hundreds of homes for American Veterans and the Widows of fallen servicemen.

“I’m glad they could help out like this. It takes a lot of effort on their part, they have families that they have to support too and they did this for a family they don’t even know.”

HEB hosted the groundbreaking ceremony and the home will be built by Venturo Interest led by Joey Holland. “Operation Finally Home” in partnership with private companies is about giving back to someone who has already given a lot for his country.