A 40-year-old valley man is now in the Texas 10 most wanted sex offenders list.



Luis Flores allegedly failed to register as a sex offender. He has been wanted since September 2018 when he fled from his last known address in Los Fresnos. Flores is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, abdomen and upper left arm.

If you have any information on Flores’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477. You may be eligible for a reward if it leads to his arrest. Calls remain anonymous.

