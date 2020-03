UTRGV School of Medicine in partnership with UT Health RGV, will be opening two COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

Both will be on campus, one in Brownsville and one in Edinburg. Screenings will be by appointment only…This service is open to the university’s staff, students, and the general public. To make an appointment you can call the ut health RGV patient communication center at 1-833-887-4863