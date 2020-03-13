UT-Austin Campus Closed Due To Coronavirus Exposure

The University of Texas at Austin President Gregory Fenves has announced that the campus has been closed and light of his wife testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Fenves says that last week, he and his wife Carmel, traveled to New York City for several events with alumni and students. After the trip, Carmel started exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms. This morning at 5:30 a.m. they received the news that she had tested positive. This news came several hours after two other separate cases were identified in Travis county.

He also recommended that anyone in contact with him should seek to self-quarantine or seek medical care immediately.