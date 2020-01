Mexico– A 13-year-old U.S. citizen was shot and killed during a confrontation over the weekend.

The teenager was traveling with his family in two different cars, they had visited san Luis Potosi and were on their way back to their home in Oklahoma.

They were attacked near Mier, Tamaulipas where the family was closed in on by a notorious criminal organization.

13-year-old oscar Castillio was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other family members were hospitalized in Nuevo Leon.