He was beautiful on the outside, beautiful on the inside, he was a charming boy, he was a boy that you didn’t have a hard time looking after, he was a kind child..

On February 4th at around 8:30 in the morning, authorities responded to a call in alamo that a child was unresponsive. Medics transported the baby to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy leads investigators to conclude the death as a homicide.

The mother of the child, crystal Pelayo and her partner Hector Sanchez were both presented in court this weekend ..

Pelayo is charged with negligent homicide with a 250,000 dollar bond, while Sanchez is facing capital murder with a one million dollar bond.

The grandmother of the minor says she saw the infant two days before his death and saw multiple bruises on the child’s body.

I knew things weren’t as I was told, because I had seen the baby beaten ..

She mentioned child protective services were aware of this case. Fox News reached out to the agency which confirmed their collaboration with investigators but did not make further comments on the incident. Yadira, on the other hand, says it has been almost a month without knowing any details on her grandson death

“I don’t know what is going to be done, I don’t even know how the baby died, and I don’t even think I want to know.. This is already so hurtful I don’t think I’ll be able to bear with it.”

Authorities have yet to release further details on the case, as this is an ongoing investigation

The family hopes that authorities will be making more arrests in connection to this case, count on us to keep you updated.



