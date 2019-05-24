A 23-year-old from McAllen and a 32-year-old from Edinburg are dead after Louisiana state police say they attempted to jump the Open Black Bayou Drawbridge in a car.

A witness says the driver pulled up to the entrance, allowing the passenger to get out of the vehicle and lift the arm up to let the car pass. When the passenger got back inside the vehicle, the witness adds the driver went full speed towards the ramp.

“That guardrail was down for a reason. I’m not sure what they were thinking, but of course we can’t do what’s portrayed in the movies.”

State police confirm 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno were pronounced dead at the scene. Both the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard performed the recovery efforts.

“It was a few hours before they made recovery of the vehicle and also the occupants of the vehicle.”

Authorities say a toxicology report is pending and the investigation is ongoing.