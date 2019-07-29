Two people were arraigned in connection with the murder of a 22-year old whose body was found in rural mission over the weekend.

Authorities say there may be more arrests made in this case.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Fernando Garza.

Earlier today 27-year-old Julio Cesar De Leon and 28-year-old Edna Araceli Rivera were formally charged.

Both De Leon and Rivera are accused of capital murder and are being held without bond.

Hidalgo County officials found the body of the victim Saturday morning in an orchard, the 22-year-old was reported missing by his mother on Thursday, July 25th. Later she informed authorities she received an anonymous call stating the location of her son’s body.

His vehicle was burned on Friday, July 26th.

“We identified that vehicle 2006 dodge Durango as the vehicle belonging to our victim.”

Sheriff Guerra also confirmed the county is still on the lookout for 2 possibly 3 more suspects related to this murder.

According to authorities, the woman said she was worried about the well-being of her son.

This case is still under investigation and authorities have not found a motive for the murder.