Hidalgo County, Texas– 20-year-old Sammy Galindo and 17-year-old Savannah Farias went in front of a judge where they were charged with aggravated robbery.

According to law officials, officers were called out to the area near Taylor Elementary school where they made contact with a male victim who appeared to have been robbed and had sustained injuries caused by a large rock.

Galindo and Farias faced a bond of 150,000 dollars.

Authorities believed more suspects were involved in this incident.

We’ll keep you update once we have additional information.

