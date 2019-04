Two Robbery Suspects Wanted In Brownsville

The incident happened March 28 at the 1600 block of Central Boulevard. If you have any information on their identity or whereabouts, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

Two men are wanted in Brownsville for robbery.

Brownsville Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.