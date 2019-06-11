Rio Grande City, Texas — Two Rio Grande City CISD employees turn themselves in after being accused of lying on their time cards.

38-year-old Leslie Bazan was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tampering with a governmental record and 21-year-old Ashley Bazan was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Leslie Bazan was falsifying time sheets to reflect that Ashley had worked days that she actually did not work.

Both women turned themselves into Starr County Special Crimes Unit investigators this afternoon.