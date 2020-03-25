Two more Hidalgo County residents test positive for COVID-19 bringing total number of cases to seven

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County health officials are investigating two more people who have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to seven, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Wednesday.

Investigators with the county’s Health and Human Services Department are actively working all of the cases to determine if this strain of coronavirus was contracted while traveling and who may have had contact with these people. The affected patients are all subject to county-issued control orders to stay in isolation in their homes.

The reason for the sudden increase in cases is related to the increase in testing, health officials said.

Federal law prevents the release of these people’s identification, but county investigators will inform the public who may have had contact with the individuals.

“As the number of people testing positive increases, so do our challenges,” said Judge Cortez. “The public should not be alarmed with these additional cases and should be aware that we expect many more. The best way to avoid this highly contagious disease is to stay home.”