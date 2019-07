A traffic stop leads to an arrest in Rio Grande City.

HIDTA investigators found 6 grams of crack cocaine hidden inside a black Ford F-150 after conducting a traffic stop on Ebano road.

The driver Dario Ruben Morales and passenger Jose Rocha Junior were arrested for possession of a controlled substance – a second-degree felony.

Morales and Rocha were taken to the Starr County Detention Center.