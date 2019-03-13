A chase that started at around 9:30 this morning, ended with two people dead and several hospitalized.



According to Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the chase started in the city of Sullivan and ended in La Joya. The driver of a Ford Expedition, who caused the accident, was being followed by a DPS trooper after he failed to stop.



“Went to the center median, lost control and impacted with a Nissa passenger car that was traveling westbound on US 83.”



Leonel Martinez Jr., 45 years old and 69-year-old Aurora Sanchez were the two people inside a white Nissan who were confirmed dead at the scene. Passengers from the Expedition were ejected onto the side of the road.



“All five of them were transported to a local hospital, some were stable and some were critical.”



Fox News cameras were able to catch the moment when a helicopter and other law enforcement agencies arrived to help search for the male driver that caused the crash.



“The driver had fled the scene and we have U.S. border patrol actively searching for this individual.”



The investigation in this case continues. We’ll bring you more information once it’s made available.