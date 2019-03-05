Harlingen Police arrest two suspects for allegedly stealing a vehicle.



18-year-old Jasper Abernathy and 17-year-old Reynaldo Hernandez are behind bars after authorities say they sa a black Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on 1st street.

The car matched a description of a stolen vehicle. As an officer tried to approach the Nissan, it took off at an accelerated speed. The suspects then hit a curb, ran out of the car and began to run. After a short chase, the suspects were arrested.

Abernathy faces evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle, his bond was set at 15-thousand dollars. Hernandez faces evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, his bond was set at 23,500 dollars.