Two Arrested Thanks To “Report Your Competition” Campaign

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office says their “Report Your Competition” campaign continues to be a success.

Authorities arrested two people at the 2100 block of Guaymas Avenue. In this case, Romauldo Elias Santos Guerra was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana. Juan Pablo Guerra Segura is facing charges of possession of a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office seized over 7 thousand dollars in cash during this incident.

“This is something that even if it’s a street level investigation that people may have for us, we want to look at it. We want to do everything we can to protect our communities.”

If you have any information regarding illegal activity, you may report it to the “Report Your Competition” hotline at 415-2878.