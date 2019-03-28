Over the weekend, officials received reports of an animal cruelty situation. After conducting an investigation, two people were arrested.



50-year-old Elias Castro and 45-year-old Rosita Cantu were detained this morning for allegedly neglecting their 13-year-old dog named of Razor.



On Sunday, authorities responded to the home and took custody of the dog after pictures of Razor went viral. According to the Weslaco Police Public information officer, Razor was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.



“The dog was malnourished. It did have heartworms, it did have hookworms. Part of his jaw was deteriorating due to an infection that it had encountered.”



He adds that based on the veterinarian report and razors unsanitary living conditions, investigators were able to prosecute the case.



“The dog is responding a lot better now it is eating wet food and it is a little more mobile than it was when they first picked it up.”



The Palm Valley Animal Shelter director tells Fox News the center receives many animals that are in Razor’s conditions.



“That our community continues to report these sort of cases to the authorities so that they can take action to make sure that we do better for the animals in our community.”



Officials say the furry animal is no longer in their care, he has now been placed in foster care.



Castro and Cantu are facing animal cruelty charges. Their bond was set at 20-thousand dollars and they are now behind bars at the Hidalgo County Jail.