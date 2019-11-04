35-year-old Edgar Villanueva and 43-year-old Trisha Val Verde were formally arraigned this afternoon for allegedly stealing flat-screen televisions from an Edinburg Walmart.

Villanueva was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance and his bond was set at 7,000 dollars. Val Verde was charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, her bond was set at 35,000 dollars …

According to police, the incident happened Sunday, November 3rd around 12 pm there was a call for theft of flat-screen TVs at Walmart at 1724 w University.

The suspect vehicle was found at the pawnshop down the street on West University. Officials observed that Villanueva and Val Verde matched the description that was given. They found Villanueva pawning the tv’s and arrested him. When officers attempted to detain Val Verde she fled the scene.

The pursuit was caught on dashcam. She speeding over 90 mph north on Monmack. The pursuit ended up on Trenton where she lost control of the vehicle, west of Ware road. DPS officers were able to stop her, pull her out of the vehicle and arrest her. Authorities then found 3 televisions, drugs, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Officials say no injuries were reported during the chase, Val Verde and Villanueva are now behind bars at the hidalgo county jail.