At approximately 8:45 pm, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper approached an accident and what should have been a fast investigation, quickly turned into a manhunt.

According to DPS, Moises Sanchez was responding to a crash, when 24-year-old old Victor Alejandro Godinez fled the scene on foot. .After making contact with him near the 1500 block of south Maltese Street in Edinburg, Godinez shot the trooper. Sanchez was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.



The McAllen and Edinburg police departments, along with DPS, blocked the area, asked the public to remain indoors and began looking for the suspect. After a few hours, Godinez was found and gunfire was exchanged. Following the confrontation, he was taken to a hospital.



“Edinburg Police Department confronted him, they tried to apprehend him, he opened fire at our officers and Edinburg officers returned fire.”



This Sunday, the 24-year-old was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His bond was set at 3-million dollars.



The trooper remains at the hospital in stable but critical condition. In his honor, the McAllen Guns and Hoses Foundation will be hosting a prayer vigil. This is happening tomorrow, April 9 at 6:30 pm at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.



If you would like to help the Sanchez family with medical expenses, you can do so through three different ways. You can donate cash, a check or money order to a bank account that was established for the family at Texas Regional Bank to the number 1371855. You can make checks or money orders payable to “FBO Moises Sanchez”. The other way you can donate is through the family’s Pay Pal account and send your contribution to “usmarines70@tt.net”