The trial for Jesus Rebollar, accused of killing a man and his 3-year-old in Starr County, has been pushed back.

New information says the state of Texas argued to prolong the trial. This due to the fact that the Texas Rangers came across new information. The defense team of Rebollar said that trial should begin as soon as possible. The judge ruled to err on the side of caution on this case.

The trial is expected to begin in September. Count on Fox News South Texas to keep you updated.