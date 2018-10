In Laredo, the trial continues in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a person in 2017.

At court, a gun expert testified to finding gunshot residue on Guillermo Capetillo’s pants. Adding that none was found on his hands, however, the witness said the residue could be washed away within 48 hours. More witnesses are expected to testify in this case. We will keep you updated as more details develop.