Trial Continues For Gynecologist Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

Today, final witnesses testified in the case against Antonio Salinas, gynecologist accused of possession of child pornography. Among them a special agent, who said he found evidence of websites used by the gynecologist through a private browser.

District Judge Oscar Hale asked state officials and the defense attorney to submit briefs. He will then make a decision in the motion requested to suppress evidence.