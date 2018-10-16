Trial Begins For Laredo Man Accused Of Murder

Trial begins for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in January of  2017.

Guillermo Capetillo is accused of killing Sergio Ramirez. According to a witness who was with Capetillo the day of the shooting, at the scene, Capetillo allegedly began arguing with his ex-girlfriend and told her to go home while holding a gun. When Capetillo went inside his vehicle, about six men ran towards the car and punched the car. That is when Capetillo exited the car and gunshots were heard.

