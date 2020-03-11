The man accused of having caused the death of paramedic Felipe Huerta Jr returned to court to request some flexibility on the conditions of his probation…

Mitchell Trevino, accompanied by his legal team appeared in front of judge Keno Vasquez of the 398th judicial district.

Opening remarks from Trevino defense stated that his client has complied to the letter with all of his duties and responsibilities since he was set certain provisions back in June. He went on to mention that Trevino has a job that could possibly offer him a position in San Antonio. Although judge Vasquez was in favor of Trevino maintaining employment, the requests of waiving some provisions were denied.

The defendant Mitchell Trevino is charged with the offense of intoxication assault with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

We attempted to speak with family and friends of those involved but they denied making any comments regarding the case. A pre-trial date is still pending and may be set for April.

Trevino’s Requested Provisions For Probation Denied

