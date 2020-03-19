Cameron County– CCPH has confirmed the first travel-related case of COVID-19.

According to the press release, a 21-year old male from Rancho Viejo tested positive after traveling to Ireland and Spain between March 5 – March 12. On March 18, the patient presented himself at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with symptoms of fever and cough where he was tested.

They received laboratory confirmation today, March 19. The Cameron County Public Health has implemented its COVID-19 action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.