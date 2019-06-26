Laredo, Texas– Officials say some drivers may not know what to do during a traffic stop. That is why Laredo Police, as well as community members, received training on what steps to take to stay safe.

The training was organized by Crime Stoppers to explain the steps an officer and a driver should take when pulled over.

“We know we’ve had a history in cases where there have been horrific cases that have occurred. Here is an opportunity for citizens and police to know exactly what should happen during a traffic stop, know the laws and the procedures that should take place, the seven steps of a traffic stop.”

This was also to inform the community on the dangers an officer is exposed to during a traffic stop.

“The traffic, especially if he pulls you over in a highway, tasking issue and have his safety in mind and the safety of the person he is attempting to pull over.”

If you hear sirens, you should pull over immediately. In case you can’t, follow the following steps.

“At least turn on your warning lights, indicating the officer that you acknowledged the fact you are getting pulled over. The officer is trained to pull you over in a safe part of the highway or roadway.”

Police ask drivers to remain calm and put their hands where an officer can see them. If you receive a citation, remember you have the opportunity to grieve it in court.