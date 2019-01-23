Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Arrests In Alamo

Two suspects are formally charged after authorities confiscate narcotics during a traffic stop in Alamo.

24-year-old Mark Anthony Lopez and 34-year-old Crystal Nicole Martinez were stopped on the 900 block of Frontage Road. As officers questioned them, they seemed suspicious.

“The search of the vehicle produced approximately 238 pills of Xanax pills. Along with the Xanax pills, there was a small amount that is a chemical compound that is normally found in marijuana.”

Martinez has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and Lopez received multiple charges for distributing marijuana.